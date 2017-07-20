Police help buy attack alarms

Students will feel safer on their walk home from school next term thanks to a generous donation from Thames Valley Police.

On Friday, July 15, Sergeant Catherine Story and PCSO Andy Angus from Thames Valley Police presented a cheque for £200 to Oakgrove School to fund personal attack alarms for students when they are walking home.

The donation came about following a letter from former Oakgrove School student Hannah Ranger to Thames Valley Police. In this letter, she expressed her concerns about students from the school walking home on unlit redways after extra-curricular activities.

Initially, Thames Valley Police responded by increasing neighbourhood police patrols at the relevant times. However, PC Dan Gidman from the Middleton Neighbourhood Police Team decided to consider the possibility of funding personal attack alarms for students and applied for funding earlier this year.