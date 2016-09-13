“Police ignored my cry for help hours before a fatal gunshot was fired”

A mum has told how she dialled 999 because she was scared for her family’s safety hours before a man was shot to death a few houses away.

But she said police did not even respond to her call.

The woman dialled 999 and reported “terrible” screaming and shouting coming from number 12 Osprey Close, Eaglestone late on Monday night.

“It was 11.30pm and we couldn’t sleep because it sounded so frightening. It seemed like a terrible argument was going on. People were yelling and swearing at the top of their voices,” she told the Citizen

“I asked for the police to come and sort it out. It was all happening really close to my house and I was scared for myself and my kids.

“But they didn’t call me back and I didn’t see any police cars come to check the area. In the end I just went to sleep.”

At 5.14am this morning police were called by the ambulance service following reports that a man had been shot in Osprey Close.

The victim was declared dead at Milton Keynes hospital just after 7am.

Neighbours say number 12 was occupied by two men in their twenties, believed to be brothers.

“They seemed nice young men and they were always very polite when I saw them. But there was always a stream of people coming to the house, which I thought was a bit suspicious,” said the neighbour.

She is now wondering if the unnamed victim’s life could have been saved had police intervened after her call.

“There was clearly a row going on and they could have stopped it. They might even have found the gun and arrested the offender. I am furious that my call was ignored,” she said.

Police, who have cordoned off most of Osprey Close, have now launched a murder investigation.

A blue tent has been erected on grass at the front of Osprey Close and forensic experts are examining the area.

Police believe the offender or offenders fled the scene and officers have appealed for anybody who has information about them to call 101.

The Citizen is awaiting a response from police about the 999 call.