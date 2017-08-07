Police in Milton Keynes appeal for information following linked robberies in Campbell Park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following three robberies in Milton Keynes.

At approximately 8.30pm on Friday, July 21, a 22-year-old man was approached by five men on bikes in Campbell Park. One of the offenders got off his bike, approached the victim and demanded his phone. The victim was then punched to the head and fell to the ground, causing bruising to his eye and ear. A Samsung mobile phone and black leather wallet were stolen. Two of the offenders were believed to be riding Santander bikes and of them was on a small purple bike. (Incident reference 43170216309).

At around 1.30pm on Monday, July 24, a 33-year-old man was robbed in Campbell Park. He was punched and kicked and his mobile phone and money were stolen. He required hospital treatment for his injuries. (Incident reference 43170218762).

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, July 29, a further robbery took place in the same location and a 19-year-old man was assaulted. His phone and money were stolen and he sustained injuries to his head, face and body. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries. (Incident reference 43170225483).

The offenders in each of the incidents are described as a group of between three and five black men, in their early to mid-twenties, between 5ft 7ins and 6ft and of a slim to average build.

ne of them had a large afro hairstyle with shaved sides. They were all were wearing dark clothing and had face coverings.

Investigating officer, detective constable Susan Russell said: “We are appealing for witnesses to any of the above offences, which we now believe may be linked.

“On the offence on 21 July, it is believed a member of the public, a woman wearing a headscarf, shouted at the offenders in the car park, and we would really like to speak to her to assist with the investigation.

“If anyone witnessed any of the offences or has any information in relation to them, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number.”