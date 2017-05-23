Police in Milton Keynes ‘reviewing security measures’ following terror attack in Manchester

Following the tragic events in Manchester last night, the national threat level has been reviewed and remains at severe.

Thames Valley Police have issued the following statement: “This means that an attack is highly likely and we obviously urge the public to be alert.

“Along with our partners we continue to do everything we can to help protect our communities.

“We are reviewing our security measures and activities, including those for pre-planned events.

“There remains no intelligence to suggest a specific threat to our communities within the Thames Valley area and we will continue to provide a visible policing presence across the Force area to provide reassurance to our communities.

“Communities defeat terrorism - we depend on information from the public, you are also our eyes and ears, and everyone can play their part in the effort to keep us safe.

“Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency call 999.

“In the rare event of a weapons attack occurring we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.”

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “We send our thoughts and condolences to those affected by this terrible incident in Manchester and acknowledge the work of our colleagues from all the emergency services who responded to the unfolding events.

“In light of such tragic events the cooperation of our communities is more important than ever before.

“I would urge you to contact the police straight away if you believe that someone is acting suspiciously.

“Trust your instincts and let us decide whether the information is important or not. No piece of information is considered too small or insignificant.

“I would like to reassure you that Thames Valley Police is reviewing our security measures and there is no specific intelligence to suggest a threat to our communities within Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. However we all need to remain vigilant.

“My officers and staff will continue to provide a visible presence in our communities and we have specialist resources in place to respond in an emergency.”