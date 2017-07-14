Police investigate rape of woman in Central Milton Keynes

Police have released CCTV images following a report of a rape near The Point at Central Milton Keynes.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was raped in bushes near the information kiosk at 4.30am on Sunday, June 18.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Phil Turner-Robson of Force CID, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are urging the man in these images or anyone who knows him to come forward as we believe he may have vital information about the offence.Our main priority is the victim and she has been supported throughout the process to ensure she gets all the help and support she need.”

Anybody with information should call 101 or visit their nearest police station and quote reference number 43170177484. Or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously.