Police issue CCTV after purse stolen in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a woman officers believe can assist with their investigation into the theft of a purse in Milton Keynes.

At around 12 noon on Saturday a woman in her seventies had just paid at the till in Home Bargains at Beacon Hill Retail Park, Bletchley, when she put her purse into her bag.

As she moved away, the purse fell out of her bag and onto the floor. The victim did not realise that the purse had fallen out at the time.

A woman in the queue behind her is believed to have picked the purse up and placed it into her own bag, making no attempt to hand it back.

The purse is blue and is a Radley brand with a Scotty dog on it and contained cash and various cards.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170154007’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.