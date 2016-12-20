Police issue CCTV image following armed robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have releasing a CCTV image in an appeal for information following an armed robbery at a store in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.40pm on Sunday December 11, two men entered the Premier store in Blackmoor Gate, Furzton, and threatened a female member of staff with a knife demanding money.

One of the offenders jumped over the counter and stole the till drawer containing cash.

Both offenders then left in the direction of Bletchley through the H8 Standing Way underpass. No one was injured, but the female member of staff was extremely shaken.

Officers would like to speak to the two men in the CCTV image as it is believed they may have information vital to the police investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak to the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.