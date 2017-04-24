Police issue CCTV images after burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

Between 2.30am and 4.30am last Monday (April 17), offenders gained entry to a house in Foxton, Woughton Park.

They stole a plain black leather hand bag with a zip at the top, brown leather purse, a navy blue purse with ‘every penny counts’ written on it, £300 cash, bank cards, Motorola-G mobile phone in a purple case and stole car keys to a vehicle at the premises and then drove away in it.

A blue Seat Leon, with the registration KR14 UWF, is yet to be recovered.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they believe they may have vital information which could assist the investigation.

If you recognise the men shown or have any information contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43170110205.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.