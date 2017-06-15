Police issue e-fit after elderly man has wedding ring stolen in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is making an appeal on Crimewatch Roadshow this morning after an elderly man has his wedding ring stolen during burglary in Bletchley.

The 82-year-old victim was home alone in Middlesex Drive at about 8pm on April 4.

He noticed a number of men in the rear of his property so picked up the landline phone to call for help when he was confronted by one of the offenders who pulled the phone cable out of the wall.

The offenders then threatened the victim before pulling a gold chain from his neck and his wedding ring from his finger.

The offenders searched the rest of the house for about twenty minutes before leaving the property with a large amount of other items of jewellery.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mark Lacey of Local CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the elderly victim who was enjoying an evening at home when three offenders ransacked his house for about twenty minutes during which they stole a gold chain from his neck and his wedding ring from his finger.

“Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident but he has lost a number of items of jewellery that have great sentimental value.

“The wedding ring is gold with the letter A in the middle with blue enamel.

“I am appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have; perhaps you heard or saw something unusual in the area, or you have been offered items of jewellery since the offence, whatever information you have please contact us.

“The first offender is white, in his early to mid thirties, about 5ft 4ins and slim. He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a multi coloured checked face covering that went up to just under his eyes. He was also wearing a light coloured long sleeve checked shirt, blue jeans which had signs of wear and blue trainers with three white stripes down the side. He was carrying what appeared to be a 10in screwdriver.

“The second offender is white, in his late teens or early twenties, over 6ft and slim to athletic build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black face covering that went up to just under his eyes, a black long sleeve top, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes.

“The third offender is white, in his late teens to early twenties, about 6ft 1ins, clean shaven and slim. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a long sleeve black shirt, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170098153.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

