Police issue e-fit following burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have issued an e-fit following a burglary in Milton Keynes earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 11.20am on Monday, August 14 in Lynmouth Crescent, Furzton.

Two offenders forced entry via the front door and left in a black Audi S3.

Officers have now released the e-fit of a man they would like to speak to. He is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties and around 5ft 9-10ins tall.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Pillar said: “If you recognise the man in the image, or witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170241342’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.