Police issue message of reassurance after murder in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is issuing a message of reassurance after a shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed.

On Tuesday (August 13), officers attended a fatal shooting in Osprey Close, Eaglestone.

Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, said: “I would like to reassure members of the community that we believe this shooting to have been a targeted attack and an isolated incident.

“As the investigation continues, we are working closely with members of the local community and have stepped up patrols so that the extra police visibility serves as a message of reassurance.

“We appreciate the support that we have been given by the local community and we would encourage anyone with any information relating to the incident to come forward by calling the non-emergency number 101.”

Yesterday the family of the victim, Suhaib Mohammed, paid tribute to him and said: “Suhaib will be missed. He was a kind hearted young person who was sensitive to the needs of others around him.

“If he ever wronged anyone he never failed to apologise. He touched the lives of everyone around him.

“He will always remain in our memories.

“We ask you to keep our family in your thoughts, and we also want to thank everyone for their support during this time.”