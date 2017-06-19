Police issue warrant for arrest of teenage drug dealer in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a warrant for a 17-year-old boy’s arrest for drug charges.

The teen failed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates on Tuesday (June 13).

He has been charged for possessing with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

A man, also involved, from Camden has been bailed to re-appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on August 9.

Isaih Poppola, of Grafton Way, has been charged with possession of a bladed article, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance in place, and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

The charges are in connection with an incident on June 8, where two people were stopped and searched in a vehicle on Grafton Street near MK Dons stadium.

An amount of drugs, a knife and drugs paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.