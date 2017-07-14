Police launch wanted appeal for man in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted in Milton Keynes.

Jarvid Emmanuel, aged 39, of Kelling Way, Milton Keynes, who was last seen on Friday, July 7, is wanted in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened in Radstock Crescent, Milton Keynes on Friday 7 July between 8.30pm and midnight.

Emmanuel is black, around 6ft 1ins with short, shaven black hair, a short beard and moustache.

He has brown eyes and a one inch scar above his left eye. He also has a scar across his forehead.

Investigating officer detective inspector Jason Simpson said: “We would ask anyone who may have seen Emmanuel not to approach him, but instead call 999 immediately.”