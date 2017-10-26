Police making presence felt in Lakes Estate after increasing number of arsons

Police and firefighters have said they are doing all they can to stop a rising number of suspected arson attacks on the Lakes Estate.

Five fires were reported in the Serpentine Court area within three days last week.

PCSOs spoke to businesses and placed posters around the estate appealing for information

And cops are making their presence known in the local area to provide reassurance, and they’ve been speaking to local business owners to ask them to get in touch if they see anything untoward.

Play area equipment, a mattress, a tree and leaves and bushes have all been set alight in the reported incidents.

Police Inspector Micky Morland, based at Bletchley police station, told the Citizen: “It’s about building reassurance and showing people that we are visible and letting people know that the neighbourhood policing team will follow up any leads and investigate.

“If there are parents that have suspicions, or they notice their childen turn up at home smelling of smoke, then there’s a responsibility for them to get in touch with us.”

Station Commander Keith Williams, from Bucks Fire, added: “Deliberate outdoor fires put our resources under unnecessary pressure.

“If we are dealing with a bin fire somewhere and a house fire comes in, with a report of people inside, we can’t be in two places at once.

“Fires started outdoors can spread to buildings where they can go on to kill people.”

The details of the fires are as follows:

Fire One: Sunday October 15 at Serpentine Court at 7.23pm. Leaves reported to be on fire.

Fire Two: Monday October 16 at Serpentine Court at 6.00pm, where bushes were on fire opposite the shops.

Fire Three: Monday October 16 at Garrimore Grove at 6.05pm, where a tree was alight.

Fire Four: Monday October 16 at Windermere Drive at 7.23pm. Mattress was on fire at play area.

Fire Five: Tuesday October 17 at Windermere Drive at 8.12pm. Play equipment was set on fire.

Christine Duncan, community safety co-ordinator for MK: “We just want to highlight the risks. These people don’t appreciate that a small fire can spread. They are putting themselves at risk of injury or even death.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101 if you may have information which can help their investigations.