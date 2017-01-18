Police officers commemorated for ‘selfless’ actions following collision in Milton Keynes

Three police officers have received an award for their ‘outstanding’ actions after attending a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

PS Colin Pricket, PC Ian Baldock and PC Robert Lyne received commendations from chief constable Francis Habgood for their outstanding actions.

These commendations reflect their determination, integrity and selflessness in relation to an incident which happened in Midsummer Boulevard on May 9, last year.

PS Prickett and PC Lyne arrived minutes after the collision involving a pedestrian and a bus and immediately started to administer life-saving CPR.

PC Baldock arrived a few minutes later and provided a relay response, taking over the CPR at intervals - all three officers continued with CPR, supporting paramedics.

Sadly, the male pedestrian passed away, however the officers are recognised for their actions in responding to a difficult situation and their determination in attempting to save the man’s life.

PS Prickett said: “I am extremely proud to be recognised for my efforts following this tragic event, whereby the efforts of myself and my colleagues involved, epitomised team work and professionalism in very difficult circumstances.”