Police probe claims of neglect at Milton Keynes nursing home

Police are investigating claims that elderly patients suffered wilful neglect and ill treatment at a private city nursing home.

Concerned councillors have been told there could even be a possible charge of corporate manslaughter against those responsible for Five Acres Nursing Home at Simpson, which specialises in dementia patients.

The home closed down last week and the residents were relocated to other care homes.

The police investigation began almost two years ago. No arrests have been made,

It initially focused upon one patient but now police believe there may have been other victims.

It is understood there are claims that the alleged bad treatment may have contributed to the death of at least one elderly residents.

A police spokesman said this week: “We began an investigation following allegations and a referral of wilful neglect and ill-treatment a resident. Subsequently other potential victims have been brought to our attention.”

Five Acres specialised in people with dementia and challenging behaviour.

A CQC report dated January last year rated the home as requiring improvement on safety, caring, effectiveness and leadership.

Ironically Milton Keynes Council was planning earlier to purchase the home and run it directly. The plan has been cancelled.

A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police has been working closely with its partner agencies to ensure residents are safeguarded and officers and continuing to keep the families of those involved updated.”

Five Acres had 29 beds. Before it closed there were 18 residents, 10 of them funded by MK Council, four private and four funded by other authorities.

Five Acres charged £31,216 for a placement. The owner said last year he was not in a financial position to run the home and the council considered buying it.

Police began their probe in 2015. A council report later refers to “a TVP investigation into possible corporate manslaughter charges against the business.”