Police re-appeal to trace man missing from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Milton Keynes who is believed to have travelled to London.

Steven McGloughlin, aged 41, was last seen in Wavendon Gate in Milton Keynes at about 6am on Tueday, July 11.

Steven is approximately 6ft 2ins, of large build and bald. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top, a black gilet, grey, black and white camouflage trousers, and a light coloured baseball cap.

Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate him and have new information in relation to the investigation.

A financial transaction was made from Steven’s bank account which was accessed from an ATM in Bethnal Green Road, in Bethnal Green, London, at 6.44am this Tuesday (25/7).

Investigating officer Inspector Thomas Belcher, said: “We continue to be concerned about Steven and need to trace him to check on his welfare.

“New information indicates he may have been in the Bethnal Green area of London this week, certainly his bank account was accessed from this area, so I would like to appeal to people who live and work in this area to contact police if you see him or someone matching Steven’s description.

“Since Steven has been missing we believe he may have also travelled to Kilburn, Harrow, Kingston upon Thames and Richmond so we would ask members of the public to be particularly vigilant in those areas and last week we released CCTV footage of taken inside a shop at Harrow Bus Station.”

Anyone with any information about Steven’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting URN 577 (11/7).