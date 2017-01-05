Police re-appeal to trace suspected Milton Keynes drug dealer

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man wanted on suspicion of drugs offences.

Officers would like to trace Aaron Webber, 20 to speak to him in connection with two incidents of possession with intent supply cannabis.

The first incident occurred in Spearmint Close, Walnut Tree, on July 10, 2015 in which officers located cannabis in a vehicle and the second incident occurred in Crummock Place, Bletchley, in which cannabis was located in a vehicle.

Webber was last seen on the Lakes Estate in September 2016 and has links to the Lakes Estate and Serpentine Court.

PC Sarah-Jane Cullum, said: “We are continuing to appeal for the whereabouts of Aaron Webber and believe he may still be in the Milton Keynes area, possibly ‘sofa-surfing’.

“If members of the public know where Webber is, they should contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Aaron Webber’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.