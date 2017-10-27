Police release e-fit following sexual assault in Bletchley

Thames Valley Police have released an e-fit of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bletchley.
At around 12.45pm on Monday, July 24 2017 a man sexually assaulted the victim, a man in his forties, by touching him over his clothing in Napier Street.
Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man shown in the e-fit image as he may be able to assist with the investigation.
The man shown is Asian, approximately 5ft 6ins, very skinny, with a black moustache and a small goatee beard.
He was wearing a thin grey Puffa-style jacket, which had a hood, and traditional Islamic dress.
Investigating officer PC Laura Wilson said: “This incident was distressing for the victim and officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify and locate the offender.
“As part of our investigation, I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the e-fit image as this could assist the investigation.”
If you have any information relating to this case call 101 quoting reference ‘43170218967’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.