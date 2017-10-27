Police release e-fit following sexual assault in Bletchley

Thames Valley Police have released an e-fit of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bletchley.

At around 12.45pm on Monday, July 24 2017 a man sexually assaulted the victim, a man in his forties, by touching him over his clothing in Napier Street.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man shown in the e-fit image as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

The man shown is Asian, approximately 5ft 6ins, very skinny, with a black moustache and a small goatee beard.

He was wearing a thin grey Puffa-style jacket, which had a hood, and traditional Islamic dress.

Investigating officer PC Laura Wilson said: “This incident was distressing for the victim and officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify and locate the offender.

“As part of our investigation, I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the e-fit image as this could assist the investigation.”

If you have any information relating to this case call 101 quoting reference ‘43170218967’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.