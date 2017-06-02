Police remove and dispose of sleeping bags from homeless people in Milton Keynes

Homeless campaigner Ricky Oates has slammed the local police force after he saw them ‘throwing away’ blankets and sleeping bags.

The rumour has been circling social media for the last week, however an image has emerged of armed police outside MK Central train station moving homeless people’s possessions.

It has been claimed that the police are acting from orders ‘higher up’ who state the possessions could pose a security risk.

Ricky said: “I witnessed an armed response team from Thames Valley Police removing blankets and sleeping bags from homeless people.

“I was told that being so close to the train station, they could be a secuirty risk - how ridiculous.

“The homeless people are scared, they have no where to go. “Apparently this has happened because of the terrorist risk following the Manchester attack. “Surely this is a breach of human rights?”

The Citizen has asked TVP for a comment on this issue.