Police renew appeal over harassment

A man who already has a harassment order against him is wanted by police.

Ally Gillian, 24, formerly of Birmingham, is currently subject to a Protection of Harassment Order, which prevents him from approaching individuals and residential properties asking for money for work or offering to complete work.

Thames Valley Police now want to speak to him regarding an incident in Newport Pagnell.

At around 12.45pm on June 7, a woman in her forties heard someone trying to open the door to her home in Ousebank Street.

She then spoke to a man at her rear gate who asked if she had any work. The woman directed him towards a local business and the man then left on a bicycle. Nothing was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to Mr Gillian in connection with the incident. He is believed to frequent the Bancroft, Woolstone, Great Linford and Wolverton areas of Milton Keynes, and uses a bicycle.

He also has connections to Newport Pagnell and Birmingham.

Mr Gillian is described as white, slim, around 5ft 11ins, with short straight brown hair.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Baverstock said: “We would like to speak to Ally Gillian in connection with the above incident, and would ask for the public’s continued support in assisting us to locate him. I would like to thank those members of the public who have already called in.

“We would always remind our communities to remain cautious of cold-callers knocking on doors trying to sell products or services, and we would always recommend that you check someone’s credentials before allowing them to do any paid work for you.

“Please also keep an eye out for vulnerable or elderly neighbours or relatives, who may feel pressured into accepting an offer of work. If you feel suspicious or are intimidated by a cold-caller, please call 101. If a crime is in action or a life is in danger, always call 999 in an emergency.”

If anyone knows of Mr Gillian’s whereabouts, or sees a man matching his description, call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.