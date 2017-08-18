Police renew appeal to find missing Milton Keynes woman

Police have renewed their appeal for information to trace a missing Milton Keynes woman who has links to various places across the country.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Helford Place, Milton Keynes at about 7.30am on July 21.

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

Sherena is known travel by bus, and has connections to Oxford, Cambridge, Sheffield, Luton and London, particularly the borough of Brent.

Inspector Thomas Belcher said: “We are renewing our appeal for information as to the whereabouts of Sherena Begum.

“We would ask residents in those areas of the country to keep a look out for Sherena who may be using public transport.

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170216716’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.