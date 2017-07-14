Police search for man in Newport Pagnell

Police are urging people to help trace a man allegedly touting for work in Newport Pagnell.

Ally Gillian, 24, is currently subject to a Protection of Harassment order, which prevents him from approaching individuals and residential properties asking for money for work or offering to complete work.

A woman in her 40s heard somebody try to open the door handle of her house on Ousebank Street, Newport Pagnell. She then spoke to a man at her rear gate who asked if she had any work.

The woman directed him towards a local business and the man then left on a bicycle. Nothing was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to Ally Gillian, who is believed to frequent Bancroft, Woolstone, Great Linford and Wolverton.