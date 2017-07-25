Police seek witnesses after car is driven on redways in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a car drove on redways and a pedestrian bridge in Milton Keynes on Sunday evening (July 23).

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the blue Renault Clio just before 6pm as it was driven on the redway system in Conniburrow and Downs Barn and also on a pedestrian overbridge nearby.

Investigating officer Linford Baxter said: “We are aware a number of members of the public who saw the blue Clio being driven dangerously on the redways, narrowly missing pedestrians

“If you witnessed this vehicle being driven please get in touch today on 101 quoting reference number URN 1143 23/7.

“I want to assure the local community that the police take this type of reckless driving behaviour seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated.

Redways are designated shared paths for cyclists and pedestrians not for other vehicles.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘1143 23/7’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.