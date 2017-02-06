Police seek witnesses after frightening burglary by six men in Milton Keynes

A woman was knocked to the floor and slapped when intruders burst into her home in Bolbeck Park last week.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery which occured at around 6pm on Tuesday (Jan 31) in Orne Garden.

A male offender knocked on the front door of the victim. who closed the door on him and said she was alone.

A short while later the man knocked on the door again, and when the victim opened it six men rushed passed her.

The victim was knocked to the floor and one of the men held her down with a hand over her mouth.

He also slapped the victim.

The other men then searched the property and stole cash and jewellery, before leaving by running down Orne Gardens to Lacy Drive, shouting and laughing.

The offender who came to the door is white, 6ft 2 ins, large build, with a wide face, wearing a baby blue sweater with a high neck and jeans. He was also wearing fingerless gloves.

The other men were white, with their faces covered, all were wearing dark tops and jogging bottoms or jeans.

The female victim was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, due to the stress of the incident where she remains.

“This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim,” said Detective Constable Stephanie Mason.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen these males before the robbery or after the robbery to come forward.

“This is a crime where the men have targeted a woman on her own in her home and someone must know who did this.

“We would ask anyone who has information to come forward and call 101.”