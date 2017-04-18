Police warning in Milton Keynes after 13 ‘linked’ late night burglaries in three weeks

Thames Valley Police is urging residents to ensure their homes are secure and to be vigilant following a recent linked burglary series in Milton Keynes.

Since March 27 there have been 13 linked residential burglaries across north and south Milton Keynes which officers have linked – via similar methods of entry through an unlocked back door, and offences being committed at night after 11pm.

Patrols have been stepped up in the affected areas, which include Loughton, Bletchley, Shenley Church End, Two Mile Ash, Walton Park, Oakgrove, Monkston, Oxley Park and Woolston areas of Milton Keynes.

Officers are also dropping crime prevention advice leaflets in the affected streets.

Inspector Michael Morland, based in Neighbourhood Policing at Bletchley station, is urging residents to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious they see in their neighbourhoods.

He said: “Burglaries often increase during the spring and summer months, when burglars take advantage of people leaving doors and windows open during the warmer weather.

“All of the 13 homes on this occasion have been entered through unlocked doors at night. Taking simple measures such as locking your doors and windows, and putting valuables out of view, can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim.

“My neighborhood police officers will provide guidance and support to residents who want further advice on burglary reduction. Do get in touch and ask for a free home security assessment which will provide recommendations and advice on security.”

The following crime prevention advice can help keep you home secure:

> Before checking the locks on your front, back, patio, French window and garage door, have a good look at the framework around the doors.

It should be securely fixed and in good condition, otherwise good doors or locks are not effective.

> Check the condition of the door, including thickness. Doors must be at least 44mm thick for a five-lever mortice lock to be fitted.

If the door is too thin, then a rim deadlock should be fitted.

> Check your windows from the inside and outside. Whether the window is wood or metal, you will find an inexpensive window lock to fit each type.

Make sure that valuables are not visible from the outside.

Help keep your home secure by following the crime prevention advice on the Thames Valley Police website or, alternatively, call the non-emergency 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.