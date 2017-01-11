Policeman’s 100 mile walk for Milton Keynes Hospital

A Milton Keynes policeman is taking on an epic 100-mile walk to help buy a special item of equipment for the children’s wards at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Mat Waters is raising money for a blood gas analyser after hearing how much of a difference it could make to young patients on the wards.

Mat said: “My wife works on the ward and said funding one of these machines would make a real difference, especially to young high-dependency patients, so I thought I would do something to help raise funds.

“I’ve done all sorts of weird and wonderful challenges and raised thousands, but this challenge is going to be the hardest one for me yet. The walk will start out in Oxford and end in Richmond, that’s 100 miles non-stop walking!”

Mat is doing the walk with four colleagues Jamie Hall, Hannah Bailey, Elliot Higgins and Lisa Good on Tuesday January 17. To sponsor him you can visit www.justgiving.com/mat-waters.

Head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes said: “We’re so grateful to Mat and his colleagues for taking on this challenge. These monitors allow the nurse to record how well a child is breathing by measuring the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood – any imbalances can indicate certain medical conditions. This will make an amazing difference to the ward, thank you!”

The Milton Keynes Hospital Charity raises funds to enhance the experience of thousands of patients at Milton Keynes Hospital. Fundraisers can support any ward or department they wish. For more information contact head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes on 01908 996220 or email fundraising@mkuh.nhs.uk.