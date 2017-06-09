Iain Stewart retains Milton Keynes South seat

Iain Stewart fought off a fierce challenge from Labour candidate Hannah O'Neill to retain his MK South seat.

The Scot took the seat back in 2010, but after a majority of 8,672 in 2015, he took it by just 1,725 votes today.

The remarkably reduced majority was announced just minutes ago, with a total of 30,652 votes for Mr Stewart and 28,927 votes for Labour candidate Hannah O'Neill.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Tahir Maher received 1,895 votes, Green candidate Graham Findlay received 1,179 votes and UKIP candidate Vince Peddle received 1,833 votes.