Price hike to Central Milton Keynes parking permits heads back to the drawing board

Plans to increase the cost of parking permits in Central Milton Keynes by 300 per cent have been rebuffed by councillors this evening (Monday).

The proposal to increase a low carbon vehicle permit from £75 to £315 and a multi-occupancy vehicle permit from £30 to £130 has been shunned by a number of CMK employees.

Following a three-hour debate in the Civic Offices, the Scrutiny Committee sent the proposed charge increases back to officers for more discussion, citing the effect on the business community of CMK was not considered before the decision to increase charges were penned.

According to Councillor Liz Gifford, the proposal hopes to be 'a rational approach to parking charge discounts'.

However the Scrutiny Committee at Milton Keynes Council this evening have agreed the new proposed prices will be reviewed by the decision maker in going forward with these prices.

Opposing Councillor John Bint claims these numbers are unjustified.

He explained: "It makes no sense to reduce the attractiveness of the low carbon and car share solutions in central Milton Keynes.

"Every one of these charge increase run against the aspiration of the council to lower emissions and less traffic in our city.

"We're making it less attractive for businesses to be based in CMK as a result of these parking charges."

However Councillor Gifford retorted: "The parking charges in question have not been changed for many years but they must be proportionate.

"No other area offers these parking discounts for employers and we will consider a phasing in proposal.

"We're offering a deal that does not exist anywhere else, green permits are a tool the council users to encourage people to purchase low emission cars.

"The charges have been generated to aid traffic management purposes."

Councillor Bint hopes the council will consider the lower income workers in Milton Keynes before reaching another decision.