Post Office branch in Milton Keynes to re-open

The Post Office has agreed to re-open Greenleys Post Office with significantly extended opening hours.

The date of the re-opening will be announced at a future date.

The previous Greenleys branch closed on 24 December 2016 due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

A new operator has been appointed, providing us with the opportunity to incorporate the Post Office service into their existing store, which is next door to the previous branch.

Greenleys Post Office will open as a modern local branch with Post Office services provided from two low-screened counters alongside the retail till.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 8am to 11pm; Saturday: 9am – 11pm; Sunday: 10am – 10pm.

This will be an extra 55 hours a week of Post Office service than previously offered including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

The branch will also open earlier and close later.

These changes will make it far more convenient for customers to visit.

Sue Richardson, Regional Network Manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Greenleys.

“The new location with longer hours will also make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Before the new Post Office opens, the new operator intends to install a permanent ramp at the entrance providing ease of access into the premises.