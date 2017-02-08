Post Office in Milton Keynes to re-open following ‘sudden’ Christmas closure

The Post Office is to re-open in Greenleys with significantly extended opening hours.

The branch closed in December to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

A new operator has been appointed and has provided the store with the opportunity to incorporate the Post Office service.

The new branch is due to be opened in June 2017.

Greenleys Post Office will become a modern local branch with Post Office services provided from two low-screened counters alongside the retail till.

Opening hours will be 55 hours extra per week than previously offered including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

The branch would also open earlier and close later and these changes would make it far more convenient for customers to visit.

Sue Richardson, regional network manager said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Greenleys.

“The new location with longer hours will also make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”