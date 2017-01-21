Pothole damage claims fall for fourth successive year in Milton Keynes

The number of claims the Council has received for damage caused to their vehicles by potholes has fallen again for the fourth year in a row.

In 2016 the Council received 46 claims for pothole damage compared to 194 in 2012.

The total of pay-outs for successful claims has fallen from over £84k in 2012 to just over £1.2k in 2016.

The Council has tightened up its claims procedures to challenge any unsubstantiated claims. It has also invested £50m into the road network which has significantly reduced the number of road defects (potholes).

Resurfacing has taken place on many sections of road and any potholes that meet its criteria have been repaired.

An independent review of the road network commissioned by the Department of Transport showed that Milton Keynes’ roads are a very good condition compared to other local authorities in this region.

“The Council took the decision to invest in our road network to get the job done first time round rather than doing patch up repairs,” said Councillor Martin Gowans, cabinet member for the public realm.

“This has meant that our roads are in good condition for the long term benefitting all our road users as well as being a more efficient use of the highways budget.”