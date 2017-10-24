Power failure is causing traffic issues in Central Milton Keynes

A power failure affected the main traffic lights at Grafton Gate/Silbury Boulevard last night (Mon).

Engineers worked with the electric provider through the night to fix the issue however the power failure also caused additional issues that are being worked on today.

Milton Keynes Council have put temporary traffic lights in place for now for safety reasons and hope to have the issues fixed as soon as possible.

The temporary traffic lights can accommodate one lane of traffic only - restricting the lanes from three to one for safety.