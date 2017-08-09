PPCR elected as independent advisors for regeneration of Milton Keynes estate

Specialist company PPCR (Public Participation, Consultation and Research) have been elected by Fullers Slade residents to be the independent advisors through the regeneration process for the area.

PPCR were established in 1989 and have worked with all types of communities looking to have a real say in the regeneration and renewal of their neighbourhoods.

Ron Houston of PPCR said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by Fullers Slade residents to provide Independent Resident Advisor Services; it was good to meet so many local people at the selection event on Saturday and we look forward to meeting more.

“We have a successful track record in working with all types of communities looking to influence the management and regeneration of their neighbourhoods and understand what is possible in community engagement.

“For change to be successful and sustainable, the whole community must understand what’s on offer and be behind it.”

David Gleeson, managing director of YourMK said: “We have always said that we want communities to be centrally involved in the development of the master plans for their area.

“PPCR will be a great help to Fullers Slade residents as we work through this process together.”