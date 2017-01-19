‘Predator’ jailed for 15 years for sexual abuse of teen from Milton Keynes

A man from Henlow has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two 13 year-old girls in Dunstable and Milton Keynes.

Mark Rayner, 45, from Oldfield Farm Road, Henlow, was sentenced today (January 19) at Luton Crown Court, after being found guilty of ten sexual offences and one count of possessing indecent images of children.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one further sexual offence.

Rayner met one of his victim from Milton Keynes on Facebook in 2013 and built a rapport with her online.

He encouraged the 13-year-old to send him indecent images and was also in possession of a number of indecent images of other children.

A police investigation was launched and Rayner was charged with a number of offences.

After hearing that Rayner had been charged with sexual offences, a second woman, from Dunstable, then came forward to say that she had also been sexually abused by him on multiple occasions between 1999 and 2000 when she was also aged just 13.

The woman told officers that Rayner befriended her before going on to engage in sexual activity with her, despite knowing she was under the age of consent.

Officers investigated and Rayner was subsequently charged with a further eight offences.

Detective Constable Mel Knight, said: “This dangerous sexual predator took advantage of the young age of his victims by building a relationship with them then carrying out sexual activities with them, despite knowing full well they were under the age of consent.

“More than 10 years after he abused his initial victim, Rayner decided to take advantage of yet another innocent teenager, using social media to calculatingly groom his victim, encouraging her to send indecent images of herself to him before sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

“In her closing remarks for the case, the judge described Rayner as a persistent predator with an obsessive use of chat rooms, who used pure manipulation in order to prey on his victims who he knew to be underage.

“I’m pleased that Rayner will be made to pay for his actions with a lengthy jail sentence and I hope that this result will allow his victims some form of closure.

“They have shown incredible bravery in coming forward and throughout this whole process, and I hope this shows others that if you come forward you will be believed and justice is possible.”

Rayner was ordered to serve a minimum term of two thirds of his sentence and was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an extended licence period.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse is encouraged to contact police on 101 to report it. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.