Primark to open flagship store in Central Milton Keynes in 2018

centre:mk has confirmed that Primark will be opening the doors to one of its biggest stores in the UK in 2018.

The flagship store will occupy an extension of the former BHS store on Silbury Arcade and is set to be the largest new shop to open in centre:mk in the last 25 years.

Covering 75,000 sq ft, the store will showcase the entire Primark range.

The signing of Primark is a key milestone in the centre’s “Re-imagining an icon” strategy, which is investing over £60m in the centre:mk over three years.

Key initiatives of the programme include the recently completed £10m refurbishment of Sunset Walk, the award-winning Guest Services unveiled in June, and a new 1,400-space multi-storey car park currently under construction.

All improvements respond to specific consumer needs, with Primark the most requested brand by visitors in exit surveys for the last five years.

“We are thrilled to announce that Primark will be joining our fantastic selection of fashion and beauty brands at centre:mk next year.

This is a key moment for us – the new flagship store will be the single biggest store since we introduced Marks & Spencer to centre:mk nearly 25 years ago. Primark is a firm fashion favourite, and so we look forward to attracting more visitors by expanding the centre’s fashion retail mix.”

Pam Gosal, Head of Economy and Culture at Milton Keynes Council, added:

“Primark’s decision to open a flagship store in the heart of the city confirms Milton Keynes retail dominance in the South East. The store will be celebrated by our locals as well as the thousands of regional visitors we attract and will be complemented by the existi ng retail offer available throughout centre:mk. Investments of this nature reflect the confidence that businesses continue to have in the Milton Keynes economy.”

A spokesperson at Primark, added: “Working with the joint owners of centre:mk, we have achieved our longstanding objective of bringing Primark to the city centre in a store that will be emblematic of our brand. We are joining a fantastic line-up of brands at centre:mk that provide visitors with everything they need.”