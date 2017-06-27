Primary children celebrate MK’s 50th at annual music festival

Youngsters from our primary schools were in good voice when they gathered at the new city’s annual Primary Music Festival last week.

More than 500 children from key stage one and two attended the event, which is organised by Community Learning MK’s Music Faculty and held at The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill.

Pupils performed songs about Milton Keynes, including the specially commissioned ‘My City, My Story’ written by Sarah Watts with lyrics by John Lindney.

Nathan Cole, Head of the Music Faculty at Community Learning MK, said: “It is brilliant to see so many schools getting involved and the children having so much fun. The songs are unique to Milton Keynes and celebrate everything that is great about the place they live. Children have been practising the songs in school for some time now and it’s great to see them singing them with so much passion.”