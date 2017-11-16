Primary pupils invited to create safety posters for competition

A safety poster competition is being launched by safety centre Hazard Alley, in a project funded by Safer MK.

Primary schools in Milton Keynes are invited to submit designs on one of four themes to win a free tour of Hazard Alley for one year group from their school.

The competition themes are road, water, fire and internet safety. Posters must be hand drawn, painted, collaged or made using another creative medium but not designed on a computer. Children can choose one of four slogans to put on their poster or make up their own memorable safety message for their design.

Schools can enter up to four designs and a winning design will be chosen for each theme. Winning schools will be able to arrange for up to 72 children from one year group to visit free of charge on a tour of Hazard Alley to put their knowledge into action.

Safer MK will feature winning designs in their own safety campaigns during the year ahead.

Jo Green, centre director, said: “We’re delighted to be running this competition on behalf of the partnership. Keeping Milton Keynes children safe is of paramount importance and what better way to promote safety than to involve children in designing their own safety posters.”

Colin Wilderspin, Head of Community Safety and Emergency Planning at MK Council, said “It’s great to support a fantastic organisation that has worked for over 20 years in making children and now adults living in MK safe. This is a great opportunity for children to get involved in some aspects of our work and we plan to use some of the winning entries in our campaigns next year.”

More information about the competition including full terms and conditions is available by emailing info@safetycentre.co.uk or calling 01908 263 009.