Private evictions on the increase in Milton Keynes

The growing number of evictions by private landlords is a major factor in the city’s spiralling homelessness problem, says labour’s housing expert.

Councillor Nigel Long believes the biggest problem is rent arrears caused by the cap levels on housing benefit payments.

An unemployed family renting a two bed house would be expected to top up from their other benefit money by £168 a month, he says.

Councillor Long said MK council is committed to work with private landlords and find a solution to prevent evictions.

“We need to find a better way forward that addresses the failures of the housing market,” he said.

“We need a new partnership with decent private landlords and we need to promote security and limits on rents.”

Currently the gap between housing benefit and private rent in MK is the fourth highest in the country outside London.