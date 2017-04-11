Probe into complaint about police ‘corruption’

Jim and Sue Farrell run the private MK-based Thames Valley Ambulance and Paramedic Service.

They were arrested by Bedfordshire police last year and charged in connection with theft of equipment that was allegedly NHS property.

The couple went through a “year of hell” until they were acquitted last month.

Their lawyer has now lodged serious complaints about the two police officers in the case.

The complaints have now been referred by police themselves to the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission).

A spokesman for Beds police said: “Complaints received about the conduct of two officers during a criminal investigation have been referred to the IPCC as standard protocol when allegations of this nature are made.

“The IPCC will then decide whether to hold an independent investigation into the matter or whether to refer it back to the force to deal with.”