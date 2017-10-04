Professor Robert Winston hails home of the codebreakers in Milton Keynes

Bletchley Park has been chosen by Professor Robert Winston as one of the top 10 places for Science and Innovation, as part of Historic England’s campaign, A history of England in 100 Places.

Sarah Armond, head of communications at Bletchley Park, said: “When Historic England first announced this campaign we didn’t hesitate to nominate Bletchley Park and are thrilled that Professor Robert Winston has recognised its importance.

“Over 250,000 visitors come to our museum each year and we are pleased that this campaign will bring the Bletchley Park story to an even wider audience and increase awareness of the important work that was carried out here.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: “These remarkable 10 places, carefully chosen by one of our expert judges, Professor Lord Robert Winston, demonstrate that England has had a long tradition of meeting challenges and finding creative solutions to problems of worldwide significance.

“Many of the inventions and discoveries in this list have changed the world and remind us how regions across England have broken new ground. It’s vital that we remember these places and events as an inspiration to continuing our national tradition of experimenting, inventing and creating.”