Pupil’s science poster clinches win in Science Museum contest

An arty eight-year-old is celebrating after coming second in the Science Museum’s national poster competition.

Akeley Wood Junior School pupil Hudson Poulton entered the annual competition in March, as part of British Science Week.

This year’s competition was devised around the theme of ‘Change’ and challenged students to investigate and imagine the different types of changes occurring in science and the natural world around them.

Hudson’s entry focussed on how science is full of potential to influence and change us as individuals.

Following this reasoning, he considered how science affects everything to do with him, from the colour of his hair to the fabrics in the clothes he wears.

He titled his entry ‘How Science Changed Me’ and it won him second place in the intermediate 1 category, which was open to students in years 3 and 4.

Head of the Junior School Clare Page said: “Hudson has created a very innovative poster which shows great creativity and a depth of understanding about science. We couldn’t be more pleased for him and congratulate Hudson for a great achievement.”