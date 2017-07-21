Pupils at Chestnuts Primary School in Milton Keynes raise some dough for deaf children

Pupils and teachers at Chestnuts Primary School in Milton Keynes put on a Big Cake Bake to raise money and awareness for the National Deaf Children’s Society last month.

Chestnuts Primary boasts Milton Keynes’ only specialist hearing impaired unit for deaf primary school children.

The school joined hundreds of other amateur bakers up and down the country in cooking up a storm and selling cakes to their friends, family and colleagues.

As well as raising money for the National Deaf Children’s Society, the school also spread the word about childhood deafness, and highlighted the support available to the 50,000 deaf children in the UK.

Reflecting on the Big Cake Bake and why they did it, the school’s specialist teacher Hannah Njie said: “The National Deaf Children’s Society has supported many of our parents and other parents across Milton Keynes.

“We also use many of the charity’s resources at school, so we are more than happy to support such a brilliant charity.”

Hanna Sturman, managing the event for the National Deaf Children’s Society, added: “We’re so grateful to all the students and staff at Chestnuts Primary School for putting on a Big Cake Bake. Most deaf children have hearing families with no experience of deafness, so specialist support is a real lifeline.

“Every penny raised by the Big Cake Bake will help us to improve the lives of thousands of deaf children and young people across the UK.”