Pupils help to open new Bletchley Co-Op

Pupils from Chestnuts Primary School helped to cut the ribbon at the opening of the Co-Op store in Bletchley.

The 2,350 square foot shop, in Tattenhoe Lane, opened to customers on November 9 and has created 20 new jobs.

And pupils helped staff celebrate the opening of the store, which comes after a £100,000 investment.

Dean Hajivasilou, store manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Food in Bletchley, said: “It was great to see so many local people at our celebration event.

“The children were excited to cut the ribbon and the freshly baked samples went down a treat.

“The new store offers a host of delicious food and drink products for the local community to enjoy, and they’re already proving popular with our customers.”