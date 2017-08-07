Pupils raise a load of dough for deaf children with a big bake

Youngsters at one of our primary schools held a Big Cake Bake to raise money and awareness for the National Deaf Children’s Society last term.

The Big Cake Bake took place at Chestnuts Primary School, which has Milton Keynes’ only specialist hearing impaired unit for deaf primary school children.

By hosting its own sale, the school joined hundreds of other amateur bakers up and down the country who participate in the National Children’s Society’s tasty initiative to bring friends, relatives and colleagues together for a good cause.

The school also highlighted the support available to the 50,000 deaf children in the UK through the society.

Chestnuts Primary School’s specialist teacher of the deaf Hannah Njie said: “The National Deaf Children’s Society has supported many of our parents and other parents across Milton Keynes. We also use many of the charity’s resources at school so we are more than happy to support such a brilliant charity.”

Hannah Sturman from the National Deaf Children’s Society said: “We’re so grateful to all the staff and students at Chestnuts Primary School for putting on a Big Cake Bake. Most deaf children have hearing families with no experience of deafness so specialist support is a real lifeline. Every penny raised by the Big Cake Bake will help us to improve the lives of thousands of deaf children and young people across the UK.”

If your school, business, or group of friends might like to hold a Big Cake Bake for the society, contact hanna.sturman@ndcs.org.uk for further information.