Putting baby in the picture at Milton Keynes University Hospital

Did you have a baby at Milton Keynes University Hospital this year or in 2016? If so the trust would love you to send in a photograph of your little bundle of joy.

The pictures will form a montage to be displayed along the corridors of the labour ward to help inspire mums-to-be and their birth partners on their journey to parenthood.

Labour ward manager Lydia Stratton-Fry says: “Every year we deliver around 4000 babies and it will be wonderful if we could collect as many photographs of them as possible.

“Our midwives form a very special bond with mothers in labour and it would be lovely to have photographs of many of the babies we have helped deliver.”

The photographs will only be seen by parents-to-be and the Labour Ward staff.

If you would like to send in yours, include your baby’s first name and date of birth on the back. Prints can be in colour or black and white.

Send them to Alison Marlow, communications manager, Milton Keynes University Hospital, Standing Way, Milton Keynes, MK6 5LD.