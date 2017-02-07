Queen exhibition to sign off in Milton Keynes

An extensive UK tour of fine-art photographs featuring rock band Queen is set to close in Milton Keynes this November, as the final date of a fifteen date nationwide exhibition tour.

Hundreds of fans will head to Milton Keynes as ‘Princes of the Universe: Ultimate Queen’ hits the road. The final stop on the UK wide tour will be Lancaster BMW on Northfield Drive, which will be transformed into a stunning art gallery for one night only on Friday 24th November.

Organised by rock exhibition specialists Off Beat Lounge, the company’s close relationship with long-term Queen photographer Denis O’Regan, one of the worlds most revered rock music photographers, has resulted in the curation of more than sixty images, with more than half never published before.

Denis O’Regan in attendance for VIP ticket-holder-only Q&A sessions, will take visitors on an absorbing journey around the world, from the mid-1970s to the band’s last ever tour with the original line-up in 1986.

Featuring stunning live performance photography, intimate off-stage moments and a glimpse of the band’s outrageous ‘down-time’, this tour is every bit the spectacle.

Off Beat Lounge founder, Mark Overton thinks attendees are in for an emotional experience; “Some bands provide more than music, they document a period of time for an entire generation, and Queen were such a band. Although I’ve worked with Denis for a number of years now, I’m still in awe of his talent, and this carefully selected body of work illustrates that talent in an amazing way”.

Produced to museum standards, all photographs are available to purchase, with VIP ticket holders able to reserve prints in advance for collection ‘on the night’.

“I’m delighted to be able to tour this collection of photographs with Off Beat Lounge. Selecting the shots has been an evocative experience. It was a special time for me, and I’m reminded of the trust that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John placed in me”, said Denis O’Regan. “All these years later, they remain one of the most famous and charismatic bands in history”.

Tickets are available at www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/events