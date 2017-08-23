Rain causes cancellation of Milton Keynes Proms in the Park

Months of planning only amounted to disappointment for ticket-holders last Friday night, when the annual Proms in Campbell Park event was cancelled.

The plug was pulled on the concert at the last minute due to adverse weather conditions.

Soprano Ellie Laugharne was to have performed at the concert, under the baton of orchestra director Damian Iorio.

In a statement issued the evening of the event, organisers Milton Keynes City Orchestra and The Parks Trust said: “We did not take this decision lightly but the conditions on site and the forecast of further heavy rain means that we are unable to go ahead.”

“We are sorry to all those that have booked tickets and our sponsors and full refunds will be available. We are very disappointed to have had to make this decision.”