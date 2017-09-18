Search

Raise funds on the fairway at the annual Willen Hospice Golf Day

'Putting' the money in at Willen Hospice
Willen Hospice’s Golf Day returns in October at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club, and there are just a few spaces left for this popular annual event.

There will be refreshments on arrival, then a four ball 18 hole stableford, followed by supper and prize presentation for 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed teams.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £7 every minute of the year and taking part in events like the Willen Hospice Golf Day supports the specialist end-of-life care being provided by Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Entry is £350 for a team of four for the event, taking place on October 6.

To find out more and to book your place visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/golfday or call 01908 303054