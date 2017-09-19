Record success for Milton Keynes Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days in Milton Keynes enjoyed records numbers of visitors earlier this month.

Milton Keynes residents were able to gain free admission to more than 70 key attractions, including Milton Keynes Museum, Bletchley Park, Cowper and Newton Museum in Olney, Buckingham’s Old Gaol Museum and Chandos Hall Museum in Newport Pagnell.

A host of other venues, historic sites and churches opened their doors with hands-on activities, performances, archive film screenings and guided tours exploring many different facets of Milton Keynes’ rich heritage.